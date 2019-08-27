Wapato settles lawsuit over open meetings violations

The city of Wapato has agreed to pay $60,000 in attorney fees to settle a lawsuit over violations of open public meetings law.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reported Monday that the city acknowledges in the settlement that a June 2018 council meeting met special meeting standards and it did not have a quorum present to make decisions.

Washington state's public meeting law does not allow councils in small cities to take action at special meetings. Councils also cannot take action if they don't have enough members present.

Eight Wapato residents sued the city in September 2018.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The settlement was reached earlier this month.