Vermont motorcycle driver killed in head-on crash in Johnson

A Vermont sheriff's department says a 54-year-old motorcyclist died after a head-on crash on Route 100C in Johnson.

The Lamoille County Sheriff's Department says Philip Rich Jr., of Johnson, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash Sunday.

The initial investigation shows that the motorcycle was traveling north when it crossed the center line and struck a vehicle that was stopped in the southbound lane. The driver and a passenger in the other vehicle were uninjured.

The sheriff's department says the speed of the motorcycle was a factor in the accident.