Town offers $0 rent for sheriff’s office to serve island

A town council in South Carolina has plans to vote on whether to allow a sheriff's office to pay $0 in rent for its building.

The Island Packet reports the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office has paid $65,000 per year since 2012 to operate in a building on Hilton Head Island.

Beaufort County officials had asked the town to pay more for law enforcement on the island. The rent-free agreement requests that the sheriff's office provide the primary law enforcement services for the town, which doesn't have a police force.

The town council unanimously passed a first reading of the proposal Tuesday. The final vote is Sept. 17.

Sheriff P.J. Tanner says the extra money could be used to fund overtime pay or be returned to the county if left unused.