Mississippi Councilman wants park renamed after teen victim

A Mississippi councilman says he wants to rename a park after a 16-year-old girl who was fatally shot in the head by a stray bullet.

News outlets report Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes proposed the renaming of Remembrance Park after Jalesia Everett.

Police Sgt. Roderick Holmes says Everett was killed in a drive-by shooting.

Stokes says he wants to name the park in her honor to keep her and her dreams alive. He also says he wants to capture the person who killed her.

The council approved a $2,500 reward last week for any information that would lead to an arrest. The council will vote Tuesday on whether the park should be renamed after Everett.

Everett's stepfather Kennis Summers believes a dispute over a $15 radio led to the shooting.