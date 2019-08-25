Long-time director of state forensic lab to retire

The long-time director of the New Hampshire State Police Forensic Laboratory director is retiring.

Timothy Pifer has worked in the lab in Concord for more than 30 years, the last 23 as lab director. He's overseen a staff of 50 scientists and support staff.

He's examined more than 15,000 criminal cases annually, including homicides, sexual assaults, arson, burglaries, toxicology, and drug cases.

Current Assistant Laboratory Director Melisa Staples, a 21-year veteran of the lab, is scheduled to assume the role of director on Aug. 30.