Ex University of Arizona employee files $10M claim vs school

A former University of Arizona health-care executive has filed a $10 million notice of claim against the school over his firing.

The claim is a precursor to a lawsuit. It alleges UA President Robert Robbins gave a $850,000-a-year job last year to longtime friend Dr. Michael Dake despite warnings from a school cabinet member that Dake wasn't suited for the position.

The Arizona Daily Star obtained a copy of the claim through a public-records request.

Former UA health-care executive Anthony DeFrancesco's husband was the search committee co-chair who warned Robbins against Dake's hiring to oversee the medical schools.

DeFrancesco claims Dake fired him in retaliation and discriminated against him because of his sexual orientation.

A UA spokesman says the school is looking into the claims raised in DeFrancesco's legal notice.