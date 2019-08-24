Knight named interim sheriff of Mississippi county

An interim sheriff is in place for a Mississippi county.

The Monroe County Board of Supervisors on Friday named Curtis Knight to serve as interim sheriff for the remainder of the year. He will serve the unexpired term of Cecil Cantrell, who resigned Tuesday amid an investigation.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports Kevin Crook was named chief deputy. Crook will take over as sheriff in January when the new term begins. Crook will be sworn in Jan. 6 and until then, Knight will have full authority as interim sheriff.

Knight, a longtime sheriff's employee who had served as chief deputy, thanked the board and Crook for trusting in him to do the job.