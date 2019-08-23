Long Beach police dog death was heat-related

Authorities say the death of a Long Beach police dog was heat-related after the animal was left inside a patrol car.

The 6-year-old dog, named Ozzy, was found dead on Aug. 14.

Police say the dog, a German shepherd mix, and his handler were off-duty at the time.

A Police Department statement says a veterinarian examination determined the death was heat-related.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police don't say how long the animal was left in the car.

Police spokeswoman Arantxa Chavarria says K-9 vehicles have a heat-control system that signals a cellphone alert when the car gets too hot.

But Chavarria says the alert may not have been working.

The department says that in the wake of Ozzy's death, other K-9 handlers have been reviewing the heat-control systems in their cars before every shift.