Court dismisses police union lawsuit over problem cops list

A court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Philadelphia's police union over a list of officers who prosecutors have tried to keep off the witness stand because of alleged wrongdoing.

The Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas earlier this week dismissed the suit filed last year by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 against the city and District Attorney Larry Krasner.

The Philadelphia Inquirer last year obtained a list of 66 current and former officers. It was drawn up by prosecutors in 2017 at the order of former District Attorney Seth Williams.

The suit alleged the city failed to create due process protections for officers put on the list.

Police union President John McNesby said Friday they're "extremely disappointed" and are "immediately appealing" the decision.

Krasner says he's "pleased" the court threw out the "frivolous, politically motivated lawsuit."