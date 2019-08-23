New Mexico county transfers 2 SUVs to neighboring agency

A New Mexico county has given two of its old sheriff's office SUVs to a neighboring county in need of two police vehicles.

The Gallup Independent reports McKinley County commissioners this week approved the vehicle transfer to the Cibola County Sheriff's Office.

McKinley County Sheriff's Capt. James Maiorano says the department was planning on getting rid of the two Ford Explorers when Cibola County Sheriff Tony Mace requested them.

Mace says two of his department's vehicles were damaged in wrecks, and his county cannot afford to repair the vehicles or buy new ones.

Each vehicle is valued at less than $12,000.