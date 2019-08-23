New Orleans council delays vote to amend city alcohol rules

An outpouring of criticism has delayed a New Orleans City Council vote on a proposal to change alcohol rules.

The Times-Picayune/ The New Orleans Advocate reports opponents voiced their concerns at a meeting Thursday. The city has been working for years to amend rules for bars and other businesses that sell alcohol.

Critics say they haven't had time to review revisions introduced last fall. Some took issue with a provision that would allow the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board to suspend liquor licenses in an emergency. Situations constituting an emergency revocation have not yet been defined.

City councilors who support the proposal say it gives clear direction to responsible businesses and allows the city to take action against those who break the rules.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The vote has been rescheduled for Sept. 19.