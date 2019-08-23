Evers issues order to curb PFAS pollution

Gov. Tony Evers has signed an executive order to curb polyfluoroalkyl pollution.

The substances, known as PFAS, are man-made chemicals that have been used for decades in fire-fighting foam, non-stick cookware and fast-food wrappers.

Evers' office announced Friday that he signed an order Thursday calling on state environmental and agricultural officials to set up a website on PFAS, collaborate with wastewater treatment plants to identify PFAS sources, consider PFAS when developing wildlife consumption advisories, develop regulatory standards for PFAS and create a Department of Natural Resources council that will develop an action plan for dealing with PFAS.

Evers ordered the DNR in June to adopt a new enforcement standard for PFAS of 20 parts per trillion. The federal standard is 70 parts per trillion.