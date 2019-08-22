Beshear puts health care at forefront in new ad

Democrat Andy Beshear is trying to nudge health care to the forefront of Kentucky's race for governor with a new TV ad.

In the ad, Beshear said he's fought to protect coverage for pre-existing conditions as attorney general and promises to do the same if elected governor. He personalizes the issue by noting that he has family members with pre-existing conditions.

Beshear is challenging Republican Gov. Matt Bevin in November. The commercial will run statewide, starting Friday.

Bevin and Beshear have big health-care policy differences.

Bevin supports expanding Association Health Plans, which allow similar small businesses to band together and provide health insurance exempt from some Affordable Care Act protections. Beshear joined an effort to block expansion of those association plans.

Beshear supports inserting ACA consumer protections into state law.