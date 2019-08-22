Man expected to change pleas in 1987 kidnapping case

A Canadian man who authorities say disappeared for 31 years after abducting his toddler son in 1987 is scheduled to enter pleas to federal charges in Connecticut.

Court records show Allan Mann Jr. is set to change his not guilty pleas Thursday in federal court in New Haven.

Mann is charged in the U.S. with making false statements about his identity when obtaining federally funded housing and Medicaid services while on the lam. He also faces an abduction charge in Toronto.

His lawyer and prosecutors declined to comment. A scheduled change of plea usually means a defendant will be pleading guilty or no contest.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Authorities found Mann in Vernon, Connecticut, in October. His son, now in his 30s, has been reunited with his mother after believing she died years ago.