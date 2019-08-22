Republican at Minnesota fair amid Senate speculation

Republican Jason Lewis is headed to the Minnesota State Fair amid speculation that he will announce a run for Senate.

Lewis has been expected for months to challenge Democratic Sen. Tina Smith, who was appointed to the seat after Democrat Al Franken resigned over accusations of sexual misconduct.

Lewis served one term in the House before he lost his southern Minnesota seat to Democrat Angie Craig last year.

He's a former conservative radio talk show host who has been criticized for provocative remarks, including mocking women traumatized by unwanted sexual advances.

Lewis told Minnesota Public Radio News in June that he would campaign as an ally of President Donald Trump if he runs. Politico reported Thursday that Lewis' campaign would be run by a pair of Trump operatives.