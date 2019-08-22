Recall drive targets mayor in southeast Nebraska’s Geneva

A recall petition drive is targeting the mayor of Geneva in southeast Nebraska.

The Fillmore County petition filing states as the reasons for the recall that 28-year-old Eric Kamler is "financially, socially, ethically irresponsible to the citizens of Geneva."

Station KNEN reports that Kamler says the recall effort is "absolutely ridiculous" and is rooted in the fear of a young mayor trying to change things.

The recall petition circulators are attempting to gather 332 signatures of registered voters by Sept. 16. County officials would have 15 days to validate the signatures. If the signatures were validated, the Geneva City Council would vote on whether to have a special election.