Phoenix: Mail-in ballots for light rail measure pouring in

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2016 file photo, a Metro Light Rail train stops for passengers in Phoenix. Campaigning over the future of mass rail transit in this Southwestern desert metropolis is heating up over next week's election asking voters whether they want to halt any expansion of the light rail system in the nation's fifth largest city. AP Photo

The city of Phoenix says it has received back more than a quarter of the mail-in ballots voters requested for next week's special election weighing the future of mass rail transit in the nation's fifth-largest city.

City spokesman Matthew Hamada says that by Tuesday the Phoenix city clerk had received 143,225 completed ballots for the Aug. 27 vote. That's 26 percent of the 549,128 mail-in ballots requested. Completed ballots must arrive by election day to be counted.

Proposition 105 asks voters if they support a halt in all future expansion of the city's light rail system. A second measure, Proposition 106, asks if city spending should be capped until the pension debt is significantly paid down.

Hamada says all ballots are expected to be counted by Tuesday evening.