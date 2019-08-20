Ex-Gov. Barbour backs Reeves in Mississippi GOP runoff

Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, a gubernatorial candidate, congratulates his supporters during an appearance at his election watch party in Flowood, Miss., Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Reeves was in the lead of his party primary. AP Photo

Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour says he is supporting Tate Reeves for the Republican nomination for governor.

Barbour says Tuesday that "two good people" are in the Aug. 27 party primary runoff. Reeves is the current lieutenant governor, and Bill Waller Jr. is a retired chief justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Appearing at the state Republican Party headquarters with Reeves, Barbour said Reeves understands that "government doesn't have any money except what it takes from the public."

Reeves repeated his opposition to increasing Mississippi's gasoline tax. Waller has said a gas tax increase would be a fair way to fund highway improvements because it would be paid by people using the roads.

The Mississippi Asphalt Pavement Association endorsed Waller on Monday, saying that highway construction creates jobs.