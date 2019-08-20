Officers to wear black armbands after police dog dies

A Kansas police dog named Thor has died just a few weeks before he was to retire.

The Andover Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers will wear black armbands through Saturday in honor of the Belgian Malinois. He had a brief illness and died over the weekend, just short of his 10th birthday. Thor was trained to detect drugs, as well as in tracking and trailing. He often went to schools and community events to perform demonstrations.

Chief Mike Keller described Thor in the post as a "phenomenal dog." A memorial event also is planned for next month at a park.