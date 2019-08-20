Campaigning heats up over Phoenix light rail vote

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2016 file photo, a Metro Light Rail train stops for passengers in Phoenix. Campaigning over the future of mass rail transit in this Southwestern desert metropolis is heating up over next week's election asking voters whether they want to halt any expansion of the light rail system in the nation's fifth largest city. AP Photo

Campaigning is heating up over next week's election asking voters whether they want to halt any expansion of the light rail system in the nation's fifth largest city.

For weeks, postcards and pamphlets on both sides of the issue have flooded mailboxes of people registered to vote in the Aug. 27 special election.

A large number of early mail-in ballots could mean higher voter turnout than expected at the height of the Phoenix summer.

Spokesman Matthew Hamada says the Phoenix City Clerk's office had received around 123,350 completed ballots by Monday. That's about 22% of the 549,128 early ballots mailed to voters who requested them, and 16% of the city's 764,653 registered voters.