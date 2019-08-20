Records: Ex-governor’s critics settle lawsuit for $145K

Records show the state of New Mexico settled a lawsuit with two critics of Gov. Susana Martinez for $145,000 after the couple was forced from their jobs.

The Albuquerque Journal reports newly released records show the New Mexico Risk Management Division agreed to pay Kathy and Tim Korte in August 2015 to drop their claims that Martinez administration officials violated their rights to free speech and free association.

The Kortes had said they had been victims of retaliation for Kathy Korte's protected political speech.

Kathy Korte was a former Albuquerque Public School board member and was critical of Martinez's educational policies.

Tim Korte was later fired as a Martinez administration public information officer.

Tim Korte is a former reporter with The Associated Press.