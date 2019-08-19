The Latest: Gunman killed by police tried robbing 2 casinos

The Latest on the fatal shooting of a man who Las Vegas police say refused to leave a vehicle after firing a gunshot at a security guard during a botched casino cashier robbery in the Colorado River resort town of Laughlin (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Police say a man shot and killed by officers after two botched casino robberies in the Colorado River resort town of Laughlin (LAW'-flin) had a gun in his hand when he got out of a vehicle after a nearly seven-hour standoff.

Las Vegas police Capt. Nichole Splinter told reporters Monday that cashiers at both the Golden Nugget Laughlin Hotel and the Aquarius Casino Resort refused to hand over cash even though the man displayed a handgun both times.

She says the man fired a shot as he fled an Aquarius security guard, but missed, before being surrounded by police in a parked vehicle in the parking lot at about 1:30 a.m.

Splinter says the man was getting out of the vehicle when he was shot and killed by officers after 7 a.m.

10:50 a.m.

Police say an officer shot and killed a casino robbery suspect who got out of a vehicle following a seven-hour standoff in the

Las Vegas police Officer Laura Meltzer said Monday the male suspect was pronounced dead after shots were fired about 7:40 a.m. in the parking lot of the Aquarius Casino Resort.

Meltzer didn't immediately know if the man was armed when he was killed or how many officers fired shots.

She says a fleeing gunman fired shots toward a casino security guard about 1:30 a.m. at the Aquarius. No one was wounded at that time.

The man got in a vehicle surrounded by police, who closed nearby Casino Drive.

Laughlin is near Bullhead City, Arizona, about 100 miles south of Las Vegas.

8:30 a.m.

Police say officers fired shots during a standoff with a man who refused to leave a vehicle after robbing a cashier and firing gunshots inside a casino in the Colorado River resort town of Laughlin.

Las Vegas metropolitan police reported the shooting about 8 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Aquarius Casino, but did not immediately say if anyone was injured.

Earlier, police Lt. Allen Larsen told reporters that a fleeing gunman fired shots toward security officers about 1:30 a.m. No one was wounded at that time.

By daybreak, police SWAT officers had the vehicle surrounded in the parking lot and nearby Casino Drive was closed.

Metropolitan police cover Laughlin, about 100 miles south of Las Vegas.

The city is across the river from Bullhead City, Arizona.