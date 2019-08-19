King County debates how to spend $318 million on education

Over the past two months, the Metropolitan King County Council has heard ideas from the public on how it should spend $318 million on education — a one-time windfall provided through a fee on Sound Transit construction contracts.

The Seattle Times reports the possibilities are nearly endless, because the only string attached is the requirement that Council members use that money to improve academic outcomes in early learning, K-12 schools and higher education.

Dozens of students, parents, educators and community members have packed council chambers in recent weeks to make a case that their particular passion project deserves a slice of the funding pie.

Council members seem to prefer funneling the $318 million to a few specific proposals that might generate a bigger impact. And on Aug. 28, the council could vote to whittle down the list of ideas to two main priorities: building new facilities for early learning and home-based child-care programs, and supporting K-12 students to and through college and other programs after high school.