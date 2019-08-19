Charges dismissed vs man who crashed SUV into courthouse

Charges have been dismissed against a man accused of driving an SUV through a security gate at New Mexico State Police headquarters, then into the front doors of the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Courthouse in downtown Albuquerque.

A judge ruled Monday the case can't move forward because of a poorly written criminal complaint that didn't state the damage cost.

Gilberto Durades-Lahera was jailed Saturday on suspicion of two counts of criminal damage to property.

After the incident, he reportedly was yelling that someone was trying to kill him.

KOB-TV reports that in order for someone to be charged with a felony for criminal damage to property, someone must be accused of causing more than $1,000 worth of damage.

State prosecutors say they intend to refile the charges against the 38-year-old Durades-Lahera.