New Hampshire to hold hearing on forest plan

State officials will hold several public hearings on a plan for New Hampshire's forests.

The state's Division of Forests and Lands is working on the Forest Action Plan 2020, which will assess current forest conditions and trends as well as potential threats and concerns.

There will be two hearings for those working in the natural resource industry. The first will from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday in Lancaster and the second from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 26 in Concord. Following both of those hearings will be hearings for the general public. They run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday in Lancaster and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 26 in Concord.