Protesters disrupt 1st meeting on Minnesota police shootings

The Associated Press

In this Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, photo Kimberly Handy Jones, the mother of Cordale Handy who was fatally shot by St. Paul police in 2017, left, is joined by the family members of other people killed in police shootings in protesting a state panel to address police use of force, at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul, Minn. Minnesota Public Radio via AP John Nguyen
ST. PAUL, Minn.

Protesters are calling for more family representation on a new state panel examining police use of force in Minnesota.

Demonstrators disrupted the start of the working group's first public meeting Saturday at the state Capitol. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington are leading the 16-member group, which was announced last month.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports protesters filled the room and prevented the hearing from starting as scheduled. The demonstrators said the group was skewed toward lawmakers and law enforcement, and needed representatives of families affected by police shootings.

Ellison, a Democrat, defended the group's diversity.

Officials say there have been more than 100 officer-involved shootings in Minnesota since 2014. The group plans two more public meetings before delivering a report to the Legislature.

