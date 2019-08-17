Document: Vegas man allegedly planned to attack McDonald’s

A court document says a Las Vegas man accused of plotting to firebomb a synagogue or bar catering to LGBT customers also allegedly planned an attack on a fast-food restaurant.

U.S. Magistrate Nancy Koppe wrote in a detention order for 23-year-old Conor Climo on a weapons charge that he had written plans to attack a McDonald's "and talked about the attack as a suicide mission."

Climo's defense attorneys did not immediately respond to emails Saturday about the allegation contained in the order signed Aug. 9 by Koppe and made public Wednesday.

Climo was arrested Aug. 8 by an FBI-led anti-terrorism task force.

Court documents allege Climo communicated by encrypted internet chat with people identified as white supremacists, and told an FBI informant that he was scouting places to attack.