Police: Motorcyclist killed in Interstate 80 crash in Omaha

Omaha police say a motorcyclist has died after he and a car collided while trying to merge into the same lane on Interstate 80.

Police say the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday when the motorcycle and car, which were both westbound, collided, throwing the motorcyclist from the bike.

Police say the motorcyclist was then hit by a third vehicle, which did not stop. The biker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the name or age of the motorcyclist pending notification of his family. Officials say the 19-year-old driver of the car that initially collided with the motorcycle was not injured.