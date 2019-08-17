New general in Louisiana National Guard

The Louisiana National Guard's newest general is a high school assistant principal and sports coach in daily life.

A news release says Damian "Keith" Waddell of Lake Charles was promoted to brigadier general recently at Camp Beauregard in Pineville.

His new rank makes the New Roads native the adjutant general's principal adviser, responsible for helping deploy and coordinate programs, policies and plans for the Louisiana Army and Air National Guard.

He earned his commission through Louisiana State University's Reserve Officer Training Corps, and spent his first four years after graduation in the Army, joining the National Guard in 1995.

In civilian life Waddell's an assistant principal at Westlake High School. He was named state High School Coach of the Year in baseball in 2003 and basketball in 2005.