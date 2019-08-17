Dan Forest begins NC gubernatorial bid in earnest with rally

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest is ready to formally begin his bid for next year's voters to elevate him to governor.

The Raleigh Republican planned a Saturday afternoon kickoff rally for his gubernatorial campaign in Winston-Salem, where he expects 2,000 to attend.

The gathering signals an intensified campaign even as Forest has been preparing for a run for governor for years, building a cadre of supporters in GOP circles through speeches at party events and endorsements. The second-term lieutenant governor won't have a clear path to the Republican nomination in March because state Rep. Holly Grange announced her candidacy last month.

The party nominee likely will take on Democratic incumbent Roy Cooper in the November 2020 election. Cooper's got a significant fundraising advantage so far over both Republicans.