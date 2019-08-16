Acting White House Chief of Staff coming to Nevada

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney is the latest high-profile conservative to commit to a big Republican fundraiser in rural northern Nevada next month.

Morning Nevada PAC announced Friday Mulvaney will attend its fifth annual Basque Fry Sept. 14 at a ranch near Gardnerville south of Carson City.

The American Conservative Union is co-hosting this year's outdoor barbeque and rally in the key western battleground state.

Event co-founder and former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt says Mulvaney long has been at the forefront of the fight for conservative values that Laxalt says are increasingly under assault from radical, left-wing Democrats.

Others who plan to speak at the gathering include President Trump's former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, ex-White House aide Mercedes Schlapp and her husband, Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union.