NY mayor: Firefighter worked in pain before heart attack

The New York mayor told mourners that a firefighter who died of a heart attack after a 24-hour shift kept responding to emergency calls while already feeling pain.

The casket of Brian Sullivan arrived on a fire truck for his funeral Friday at Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, a town in Orange County north of New York City where he lived.

The 54-year-old city firefighter, the father of two daughters, suffered a heart attack last Saturday just after completing his tour.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called Sullivan "a good man" who responded to multiple emergency calls even while in pain.

Sullivan was a member of the Special Operations Command at the Fire Department of New York.