Michigan AG to review police questioning of man over staring

The Associated Press

ROYAL OAK, Mich.

Michigan's attorney general has ordered an investigation of police in suburban Detroit who questioned a black man when a woman claimed he was staring at her.

Dana Nessel said Friday that her civil rights division will review the conduct of Royal Oak police following the Tuesday incident .

The police department has apologized, saying the encounter with 20-year-old Devin Myers should have been "very short" and the officer "had no legal right" to demand his identification. The probationary officer will receive additional training, and a supervisor has been disciplined.

The woman called 911 and reported feeling uncomfortable after a man circled her vehicle. Myers told WXYZ-TV he had parked his car and was walking to a restaurant when he was stopped.

