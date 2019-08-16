GOP Senate candidate files financial disclosures

Financial disclosures by Republican U.S. Senate candidate Gavin Clarkson show that he works as professional court witness and lives in an experimental tiny home that is 15 feet (4.5 meters) long and wide.

Clarkson campaign spokesman Stephen Sebastian said Thursday that the tiny home in southern New Mexico owned by Clarkson is a prototype of an affordable housing unit geared toward Native American communities.

Clarkson has recently used his expertise in tribal finance and economic development to work as a college professor, private consultant and former official for the Trump administration.

He filed required financial disclosures with the Senate this week as he seeks the Republican nomination to succeed Democratic Sen. Tom Udall, who retires next year.

Clarkson lost his campaign last year for New Mexico secretary of state.