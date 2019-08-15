Remains of Wisconsin soldier killed in Korea return home

A 19-year-old Wisconsin soldier killed during the Korean War nearly 70 years ago will be buried in his hometown.

The remains of U.S. Army Pvt. Edward "Buster" Morrison arrived in Ashland Wednesday evening.

Morrison was a member of Company B, 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division when he was killed in action on July 6, 1950.

The Defense Department says a set of unknown remains was recovered near Kwang Jong-ni, South Korea, in 1951 and interred in a U.N. military cemetery. The remains were later transferred to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, where they remained unknown until April 2018. The remains were positively identified as Morrison's in May.

WDIO-TV reports Morrison will be buried with full military honors Saturday in Mount Hope Cemetery.