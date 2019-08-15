Luz Escamilla moves forward in Salt Lake City mayoral race

Salt Lake City mayoral candidate Luz Escamilla watches election results roll in during a primary election party at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Scott G Winterton

A Latina state senator and a pollution-fighting city councilwoman will face off in November for the Salt Lake City mayor's seat.

Ballot results released Thursday show Sen. Luz Escamilla ahead of former state Sen. Jim Dabakis by about 400 votes.

The outspoken, gay former state senator conceded in a tweet soon after results were posted. Dabakis told the Salt Lake Tribune he was "disappointed" but excited for "the next big journey."

Mendenhall came out on top in the crowded primary race on Tuesday. The second-place spot was too close to call with about 100 votes separating Dabakis and Escamilla.

Mendenhall rose to prominence advocating for clean air in Salt Lake City, while Escamilla would be the first Latina mayor if elected.

The winner will replace Jackie Biskupski, the city's first openly LGBTQ mayor.