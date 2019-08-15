National Politics
California near to ending 150-year-old posse comitatus law
California is moving to eliminate what state legislators call an outdated Wild West law requiring that citizens help police upon demand.
Lawmakers on Thursday sent Gov. Gavin Newsom a measure eliminating the California Posse Comitatus Act of 1872.
The nearly 150-year-old law makes it a misdemeanor with a fine of up to $1,000 for failing to help police make an arrest or catch a fleeing suspect.
Democratic Sen. Bob Hertzberg of Van Nuys says his interns initially proposed eliminating a law that he says "belongs in the history books, not the law books."
Democratic Assemblywoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove of Los Angeles says it was also used to help apprehend runaway slaves.
She calls it "a visage of a bygone era" now that California has plenty of professionals to catch criminals.
