Muslim civil rights group calls to meet with baseball owner

Leaders of a local branch of a Muslim civil rights group want to meet with a minor league baseball team owner because of his position on a conservative think tank.

Connecticut Tigers Owner E. Miles Prentice sits as chairman of the Washington, D.C.-based Center for Security Policy, which the Southern Poverty Law Center lists as an anti-Muslim hate group.

Founded in 1988, the organization says it tries to identify issues related to American security and strongly denies being anti-Muslim.

Tark Aouadi, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations' Connecticut chapter, said he wants to ensure the atmosphere at Dodd Stadium in Norwich isn't influenced by Prentice's position and would like to meet with him and have a conversation.

Messages left with Prentice and the Center for Security Policy were not immediately returned.