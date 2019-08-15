DC policeman accused of assaulting, threatening coworkers

A police officer in Washington, D.C., is accused of touching three female coworkers without their consent and threatening a male civilian employee who reportedly came to their defense.

News outlets report 51-year-old Robert A. Anderson was arrested Wednesday on charges of simple assault and threat to do bodily harm. He was suspended from the force and agreed to appear in court next month.

An arrest affidavit says two of the women were fellow officers. Court documents say one woman told police Anderson caressed her hair this spring and another said he put his lips on her ear. The civilian told police he intervened and shoved Anderson, who he says threatened him with a serrated blade.

The 29-year department veteran from Maryland denied the allegations to The Washington Post.