Sanders plans to bring presidential campaign to Minnesota

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders plans to bring his Democratic presidential campaign to Minnesota this month.

Details of Sanders' visit are still being worked out. Sanders won Minnesota's 2016 Democratic caucuses before the state switched to an open primary system.

The Star Tribune reports Sanders plans to make an aggressive play for Minnesota.

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren will visit Minnesota to host a town hall in St. Paul on Monday.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, another Democratic presidential candidate, will be at the Minnesota State Fair on opening day on Aug. 22.

Other Democratic presidential hopefuls visiting the Twin Cities earlier this year were former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas; South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former technology executive Andrew Yang.

Minnesota's presidential primary is March 3.