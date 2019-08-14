Police to install surveillance cameras despite judge’s order

A New Hampshire police department says it will install surveillance cameras despite a judge's warning they could violate privacy laws.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports that the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire sued the city of Manchester over the cameras in June.

A judge's preliminary order Tuesday said reviewing the footage and using it to identify someone is illegal, though installing the cameras isn't.

Manchester police want to install the three cameras near City Hall because of complaints about crime, panhandling, and loitering. A live feed would be transmitted to the dispatch office.

While not intended for traffic, the cameras looking north and south on Elm Street could capture a driver's identifying information, such as their face or license plate, which the ACLU says is against the law.