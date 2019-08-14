National Politics

Vermont governor wants Congress to act on gun safety

The Associated Press

MONTPELIER, Vt.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott says he wants Congress to act on gun safety measures.

Scott said Wednesday, more than a week after back-to-back mass shootings in Ohio and Texas, that he would like Congress to consider so-called red flag legislation and act on expanding federal background checks for gun purchasers.

Last year, Scott signed legislation that raised the age to buy firearms, banned high-capacity magazines and bump stocks and made it easier to take guns from people who posed a threat. This year he vetoed a bill that would have created a 24-hour waiting period for gun purchases.

Congressional Democrats on Tuesday pressed Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to approve House-passed legislation expanding background checks and to take other steps curbing guns.

  Comments  