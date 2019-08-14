Federal study planned on raising Boise River dam

Federal officials plan to create an environmental study that will look at raising one of three Boise River dams to capture more water for irrigation and flood control.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is taking comments through Sept. 9 and holding three meetings involving the proposed project to raise Anderson Ranch Dam by 6 feet (2 meters).

That would increase storage by 29,000 acre-feet. An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons (1.2 million liters).

The Bureau of Reclamation is holding the public meetings on Aug. 27 in Pine, Aug. 28 in Boise and Aug. 29 in Mountain Home.

A plan to raise the dam 70 feet fell apart in 2016 when it failed a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers feasibility study.