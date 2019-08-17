Price of planning: Saving the planet or ‘chasing a ghost’

When scanning bills that municipalities pay for engineering, this notation frequently appears: MS4.

It stands for Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System and comes from a federal law requiring municipalities to reduce flows of stormwater, the runoff from rain or melting snow.

The law, designed to keep dirt and pollutants from washing into streams, has increased engineering costs and sparked complaints in local municipalities.

Runoff carries pollutants such as oil from roads or fertilizer from fields into rivers and streams with negative consequences.

About 19,000 miles of the state's waterways are impaired.

Federal law, administered through the state, requires municipalities in Northeast Pennsylvania to reduce runoff by 10% for sediment, 5% for phosphorous and 3% for nitrogen within five years of obtaining permits. Reducing those loads will improve local streams and the Chesapeake Bay, into which the Susquehanna River empties.

To accomplish that goal, municipalities hire engineers to apply for and renew MS4 permits, map drains and outfalls and write plans for controlling runoff, which might include unclogging drains and channels, detecting illicit discharges or even creating wetlands.

All of that requires tax dollars that municipal leaders are loath to exact from residents.

"This is going to cost us a lot of money that's not in our budget. It could be more than $40,000. It could cause taxes to be raised and essential services to be cut," Frank Polidora, a Butler Twp. supervisor, said during a meeting with other township officials April 4. He suggested the stormwater rules violate a federal law against unfunded mandates.

The mandate falls on other municipalities, too.

Beaver Meadows paid $542 to its engineering firm, Alfred Benesch and Co., for MS4 work Jan. 14, 2018.

In McAdoo, MS4 work cost $1,471, which was 27.5% of all engineering bills for the borough in 2018. McAdoo also paid $385 for MS4 work from December 2017.

Mandated charges

Other state regulations cost municipalities, too.

Beaver Meadows spent $4,897 for water testing and a water allocation permit even though it buys all its water from the Hazleton City Authority, which has its own allocation permits and does its own testing.

The borough, however, recoups the cost by reselling water to residents.

Municipalities also rack up engineering bills preparing plans for treating sewage.

The plans, required by Pennsylvania Act 537 of 1966, propose solutions for sewage disposal problems and ways to avoid future problems.

Conyngham/Sugarloaf Joint Municipal Authority spent $49,718 for its Act 537 plan. That was 39% of the authority's spending on engineers in 2018. The engineers also looked into financing alternatives for implementing the plan for the authority, which has an overloaded treatment plant.

Likewise, Hazleton, West Hazleton, Hazle Twp., Butler Twp., Sugarloaf Twp. and Jeddo might have to revise their Act 537 plans. They send sewage to the treatment plant of the Greater Hazleton Joint Sewer Authority, which treated more than 8.9 million gallons a day on average last year.

"If the average annual flow exceeds 8.9 MGD for a calendar year, the Department will consider the Official Act 537 plan(s) of the municipalities concerned as inadequate and may require a revision to such plan(s) to insure sufficient capacity," Bharat Patel of the state Department of Environmental Protection in Wilkes-Barre wrote to officials from those municipalities June 14.

Stormwater costs

In Butler Twp., Joseph Calabrese, the consulting engineer from RJD Engineering in Hazleton, said just renewing the MS4 permit costs the township $2,500. Making a stormwater map of the township for the permit is another major cost that Butler Twp. anticipates, Calabrese said. That requires workers to take GPS coordinates of every swale, pipe and inlet connected to a stream used for drinking water.

Later, officials wondered if they could reduce pollution by obtaining and maintaining a wetland, which naturally filters runoff.

As the conversation at the April 4 meeting grew more animated, William DeNunzio, Butler Twp.'s wastewater manager, said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is "chasing a ghost" by trying to stop pollution on the municipal level. More runoff comes from farms, which have a stronger lobby, DeNunzio said.

A month later, Polidora and the township's two other supervisors, Charles Altmiller and Brian Kisenwether, wrote a letter saying they are concerned that the MS4 program isn't being addressed scientifically.

Before reducing sediment, phosphorus and nitrogen by percentages that the law requires, the supervisors want to know how much of those substances are in the township's streams and whether local residents and businesses added them or they washed downstream from other places.

"We ask how much other communities, including those in upstate New York, are contributing ..." the May 12 letter to Lee Murphy of DEP says. "We ask how much the state of Maryland itself is contributing to problems with the Chesapeake."

While Butler Twp. handles stormwater issues alone, a state senator from Lackawanna County suggested that municipalities might economize by completing MS4 projects together.

Sen. John Blake, D-22, Archbald, proposed a county-wide authority to collect stormwater fees and do projects to reduce runoff.

Blake's model is the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority, which began a stormwater program for 32 municipalities in northern Luzerne County this year. Engineers for the Wyoming Valley authority say they can meet MS4 targets with 390 fewer projects for $57 million less than the municipalities would spend if doing the work individually.

Cooperation takes advantage of economies of scale, addresses streams that cross boundary lines and, in this case, mitigates the effect on taxpayers. The authority charges a stormwater fee paid by all owners of improved properties, including nonprofit groups such as hospitals and churches that don't pay taxes.

Nevertheless, the Wyoming Valley authority's stormwater fee has been decried as a rain tax in protests that reached Congress.

"My constituents have shared their understandable alarm that they face new and sudden fees that could reach into the thousands as a result of the implementation of these regulations," U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-9, Dallas, wrote Feb. 13 to DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell.

Meuser also asked EPA regional administrators what data showed that Pennsylvania failed to meet MS4 commitments and to show flexibility by letting his constituents meet requirements in less burdensome ways.

A stormwater fee for one farmer in his district will approach $1,400 a year, Meuser said.

Wyoming Valley authority bills owners of homes $4.80 per month provided their improved areas such as roofs and driveways cover less than 7,000 square feet. Improved areas don't absorb water so they increase stormwater runoff.

Owners of larger properties pay $4.80 for the first 7,000 square feet plus $1.70 for every additional 1,000 square feet.

The more owners contribute to stormwater, the more they pay.

Owners of Mohegan Sun Pocono, a racetrack and casino in Plains Twp., foot the largest bill, $22,000 per quarter.

The authority puts all money from fees into a stormwater fund that will finance a project to reduce runoff. Those efforts will include educating the public about best practices such as cleaning swales and not dumping grease down drains, searching for illicit discharges and mapping the regional stormwater system.

Later, the authority plans to fund stormwater projects such as planting trees along streambeds to control runoff and creating rain gardens and regional stormwater parks.

A rain garden planned between a parking lot and driveway at Wilkes-Barre Career and Technical Center is bowl shaped to catch rain and water trees planted there.

In Plains Twp., the Wyoming Valley authority plans its first stormwater park with athletic fields, a bike park, dog park, nature area and community garden.

To absorb stormwater, the authority is studying whether to put absorbent pavement on the parking lot of the Pittston YMCA and a rain garden near the football field of the Greater Nanticoke Area School District.

