Lawmaker wants to end squabble over Maine veto vote date

A Republican lawmaker says a legislative fix would address a problem with timing of a handful of potential "people's veto" votes.

In a "people's veto," residents gather signatures to force a ballot question to veto a state law. Secretary of State Matt Dunlap at first incorrectly told "people's veto" petitioners their attempted vetoes could go on ballots in June.

He then announced they would go on ballots in March. That's Maine's presidential primary.

Citizen petitioners fear a heavily Democratic turnout at the primary would doom their effort. They want to overturn laws including one that bans so-called conversion therapy for gay people.

Rep. Patrick Corey, of Windham, says his proposal would exempt "people's veto" votes from presidential primary elections. He says it's about treating voters equally.