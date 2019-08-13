Police launch manhunt for gunman who wounded police captain

Police officers swarmed a New Haven neighborhood Tuesday searching for a gunman who wounded a high-ranking city police official after fatally shooting another man.

Capt. Anthony Duff was off duty and not in uniform Monday night when he came across a shooting involving two men in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street, authorities said. The gunman, after shooting the other man, opened fire on Duff, who was hit multiple times, officials said. Police believe Duff fired his gun at the suspect.

Duff radioed to dispatchers to request backup and report he was wounded, Police Chief Otoniel Reyes said. Reyes said officers who responded to the scene saved Duff's life.

Duff, a 24-year veteran of New Haven police and the department's public information officer, was in stable condition at Yale-New Haven Hospital on Tuesday and is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

"We have every available cop in the city on this," Sgt. David Guliuzza said. "There are a slew of armed individuals — both plain clothes and in uniform — knocking on doors and canvasing the area."

City officials also called state police in to help.

The name of the man killed in the shooting was not immediately released.

"Captain Duff is a police officer and a gentleman," said Mayor Toni Harp. "His off-duty decision last night to intervene when he happened upon a random, violent altercation speaks to his nonstop commitment to police work and his personal valor. I know I share with all New Haven residents a sincere desire for his continuing and thorough recovery."