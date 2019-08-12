Mississippi attorney general GOP runoff: Baker backs Taggart

Republican Andy Taggart speaks about the scourge of drugs on Mississippi's residents as he campaigns for his party's nomination for the office of Attorney General at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. AP Photo

The third-place finisher in the Republican primary for Mississippi attorney general is endorsing a candidate still in the race.

State Rep. Mark Baker said in a statement Monday he's supporting Andy Taggart, who faces Lynn Fitch in the Aug. 27 runoff.

Fitch is an attorney who is in her second term as state treasurer.

Taggart is an attorney in private practice. He was Republican Gov. Kirk Fordice's chief of staff in the 1990s and a Madison County supervisor from 2004 to 2008.

Fitch received 44% of the vote Aug. 6, while Taggart received 29% and Baker got 27%.

The Republican nominee will face Democrat Jennifer Riley Collins in the Nov. 5 general election.

Fourth-term Attorney General Jim Hood is the Democratic nominee for governor.