Law enforcement suggests single-file bike riding ordinance

Law enforcement is suggesting that the town of Burke require bicyclist to ride single-file on town roads.

The Kingdom Trail Association attracts thousands of mountain bikers and others to a trail network in the Northeast Kingdom.

The Caledonian Record reports that a deputy from the Caledonia County Sheriff's Department suggested the ordinance and says it would be safer for everyone. Deputy Joe Rossi says some of the roads in the area are narrow and twisty.

Abby Long, executive director of the Kingdom Trail Association, said she would support such an ordinance.

Selectboard Chair Christine Emmons said the present law in Vermont is for two bicyclists abreast, so a change would require the adoption of an ordinance. The board is gathering more information and will discuss the suggestion in the future.