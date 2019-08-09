New Hampshire governor vetoes 3 gun control bills

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has vetoed three gun control bills, saying New Hampshire is one of the safest states in the nation and has a long and proud "tradition of responsible firearm stewardship."

The bills passed by the Democratic-controlled Legislature included background checks for commercial firearms sales, imposing a waiting period between the purchase and delivery of a firearm, and prohibiting firearms on school property.

The vetoes were expected.

Sununu said the bills wouldn't solve national issues or prevent evil individuals from doing harm, "but they would further restrict the constitutional rights of law-abiding New Hampshire citizens."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Democratic Rep. Katherine Rogers, of Concord, sponsor of the background check bill, said Sununu "has turned his back on a vast majority of Americans seeking a safer society."