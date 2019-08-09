National Politics

Heitkamp says she won’t run for governor

The Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D.

If former U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp tries to resurrect her political career, she says it won't be through a run for governor.

Heitkamp tells the Bismarck Tribune that she won't run. Heitkamp says she is "just not interested in a running a two-year campaign."

Heitkamp was reacting to a news story on polling by Republican Gov. Doug Burgum on a potential 2020 matchup with Heitkamp.

Republican Kevin Cramer defeated Heitkamp last year in her bid for a second term in the Senate. Heitkamp has worked since her defeat as a political commentator. She's also serving as co-chairwoman of a coalition advocating for Congress to pass a trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.

